Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,608 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

