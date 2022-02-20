Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,608 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
