Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.8% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.32 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

