ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 405,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

