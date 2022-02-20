Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

