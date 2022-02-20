Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 3.4%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 96,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.49 million and a PE ratio of -24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

In related news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$96,642.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,185,870.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

