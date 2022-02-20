American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 275.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

