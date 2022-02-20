Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SHBI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.7% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

