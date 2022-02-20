B. Riley Trims Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price to $50.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CHCT stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

