Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 243,930 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $66,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

KAR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.