Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 473,900 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,414,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

