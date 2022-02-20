Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 83,033 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AerCap were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AER stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

