Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 16,835 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $29,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 624.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 98.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

