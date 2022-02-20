Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.32 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hess were worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

