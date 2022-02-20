Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $31,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.