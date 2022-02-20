Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 812,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

