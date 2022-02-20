iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $73,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 154.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

