Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Popular were worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

