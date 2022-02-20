Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 1%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 4,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

About Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

