Credit Suisse Group Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $23.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of MTTR opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

