Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

