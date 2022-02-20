Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HOOK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
