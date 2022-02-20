Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsos in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

