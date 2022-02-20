Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 2.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.