ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

