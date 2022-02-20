Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.09

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

