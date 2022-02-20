WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.79 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WalkMe by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in WalkMe by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

