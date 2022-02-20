China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
