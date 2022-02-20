Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

