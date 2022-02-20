StockNews.com Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

LZB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.