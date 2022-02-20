Needham & Company LLC Trims ironSource (NYSE:IS) Target Price to $10.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IS. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE IS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.