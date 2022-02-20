Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
