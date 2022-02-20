Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

