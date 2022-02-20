DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

