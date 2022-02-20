Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 217.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Doma alerts:

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. Doma has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.