DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $96.21 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.