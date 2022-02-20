Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTV opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

