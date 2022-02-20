GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

