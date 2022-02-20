Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

