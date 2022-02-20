Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.