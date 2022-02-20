Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 281 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

UCTT opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

