agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 630.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 921,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.