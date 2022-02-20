Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IAA were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 119.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

