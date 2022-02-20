NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,605 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 354,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

