Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.