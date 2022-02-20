Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.
UP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wheels Up Experience
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.