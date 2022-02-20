Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2,657.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in RH were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $400.20 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

