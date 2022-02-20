Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

