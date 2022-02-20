Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 205.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE SXT opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

