Man Group plc Buys 125,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 437.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

