Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SAEYY stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

