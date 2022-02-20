Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SAEYY stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.