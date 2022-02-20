Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 15,105 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 143.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.