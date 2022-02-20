Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $129.00 at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEGA. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

